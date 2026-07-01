Karnataka Minister Khandre urges Centre to fund Yettinahole Project under JJM

BENGALURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre has urged the Centre to allocate Rs 4708.14 crore for Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). He also urged Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to approve a comprehensive drinking water project for the districts of Bidar and Kalaburagi The projects are aimed at providing drinking water to several drought-prone districts.

Khandre met Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and Union Minister of State V Somanna in New Delhi and requested to bring the Yettinahole Project under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He said the scheme is designed to provide sustainable drinking water to over 75.59 lakh people across 6,657 villages and also 38 towns in the districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru. Khandre pointed out that all these districts face water scarcity.

Khandre said the Yettinahole project is currently being implemented by the Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Limited under Karnataka’s Water Resources Department. He said the state government has already completed a major portion of the work. He requested the Centre to contribute 50% of the remaining project cost of Rs 9,416.28 crore to complete the works.