New rural jobs scheme risks excluding vulnerable workers, says Congress

Mahatma Gandhi famously observed that “the soul of India lives in its villages”. His vision was clear: India’s true progress depends on the development and self-reliance of its rural communities. Inspired by this philosophy, the UPA government enacted the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in 2005, guaranteeing rural households up to 100 days of wage employment within their own villages.

The rural employment programme has long been regarded as one of the world’s largest and most successful social security initiatives. It has received widespread international recognition, with the World Bank describing it as the world’s largest public works programme, while the United Nations has praised it as a model worthy of emulation by developing nations. Several countries, including Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka, have adopted similar employment guarantee programmes inspired by India’s experience.

Now, the BJP-led Union government has introduced a restructured version of the scheme under the name VBG Ram G (Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission), which comes into effect from July 1.

While the revised programme promises 125 days of employment instead of 100, a closer examination of its operational guidelines raises serious concerns about whether it will actually strengthen rural employment or inadvertently exclude many deserving beneficiaries.

The greatest strength of MGNREGA was that it was not merely a welfare scheme but a legal entitlement. Every eligible rural household had the right to demand employment. The new programme, however, introduces several technology-driven requirements that may prove difficult for the very communities the scheme intends to support.

The most vulnerable groups, including landless labourers, tribal communities, forest dwellers, and daily wage earners from drought-prone region, have traditionally depended on MGNREGA for livelihood security. Unfortunately, many of these sections may now face significant barriers in accessing employment.