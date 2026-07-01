New tech ready to recharge soil carbon levels, fertility in Bengaluru

HUBBALLI: Scientists from the University of Agricultural Science (UAS) and Gandhi Krishi Vignan Kendra (GKVK), Bengaluru, have developed a low-cost biochar technology to help small and marginal farmers improve soil nutrition.

SV Suresha, Vice-Chancellor, UAS, said, “Over half of Karnataka’s farmland has fallen below the critical soil organic carbon threshold – a crisis we can no longer defer. Biochar turns residues that farmers burn into a soil-rebuilding asset.”

Dr R Krishna Murthy, Head, All-India Coordinated Research Programme, Soil Test Crop Response (STCR), UAS, said no external agents or supplements are used to create biochar. Locally available agricultural residues such as red gram, maize and mulberry stalks, sunflower heads and prunings of other crops are used.

“We have developed a specially fabricated 25-kg capacity drum with holes for limited oxygen circulation. Raw materials are burnt for around three hours with its lid closed to create biochar. One kg of biochar will have 500-800 grams of carbon (50-80%),” he said.

As per national standards, one hectare of land should have at least 0.75% carbon. Presently, the carbon content in soil in Karnataka’s farmland and in most parts of India ranges from 0.5% to 0.33%. The carbon content in and around forest areas ranges from 1% to 1.5%.