Over 12K forms distributed on Day-1 of SIR in Karnataka

BENGALURU: House-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise started on Tuesday, June 30. On the first day, a total of 12,48,314 (2.5%) enumeration forms were distributed to electors, of which 47,817 forms were digitised.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, stated that 6,840 forms were submitted by electors online, while 488 were marked as ASDDO (absent, shifted, dead and duplicate). The release from the CEO Karnataka office said two were marked as uncollectible/unreadable and 116 were listed as permanently shifted, 291 were marked as dead electors and 77 as already enrolled electors.

The maximum number of 1,46,025 forms was distributed in Hassan, of which 1,793 were digitised. The lowest number of 3,923 forms was distributed in Bengaluru Rural, of which 266 were digitised. In BBMP Central, 12,122 forms were distributed and 759 were digitised. In BBMP North, 23,221 forms were distributed and 1,092 were digitised, and in BBMP South district, 10,620 forms were distributed and 872 digitised.

Data showed that a total of 10 uncollected enumeration forms were recorded in Bengaluru Rural, 16 in BBMP North district, five in BBMP South and one in BBMP Central district. The highest number of uncollected forms was 70 in Raichur, followed by 41 in Koppal.