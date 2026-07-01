Oxygen cylinder explosion sparks fire at Karnataka Davangere hospital OT

DAVANGERE: A devastating fire broke out at the operation theatre (OT) of Chigateri district hospital in Davangere on Tuesday morning following an oxygen cylinder explosion, destroying precision medical equipment worth crores of rupees. Thick smoke billowed from the OT as the cylinder detonated, causing damage to adjacent rooms. Patients and hospital staff working in the vicinity rushed out immediately to save themselves.

Thanks to the swift response of hospital personnel, no casualties were reported. Fire and Emergency Services officials arrived promptly at the scene and extinguished the blaze.

At the time of the incident, only seven to eight staff members were present. Medical equipment worth crores has been burnt. The exact cause is under investigation.

The state government has taken the incident seriously. Health Minister U T Khader announced in Bengaluru that a high-ranking investigation team is formed to conduct a thorough probe in consultation with state-level officials. Additionally, a separate local-level inquiry led by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) will be initiated. “After receiving both reports, the department will examine them and take appropriate action as per rules,” Khader stated.