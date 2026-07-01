Sharavathi will take off only after getting all nods: Minister George

SHIVAMOGGA: Energy Minister KJ George on Tuesday rejected criticism of the proposed Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project and said the government will not move a brick until it receives all necessary environmental and statutory clearances.

“This isn’t a free‑for‑all,” he said. “We can’t just wake up today and start digging tomorrow. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), forest department and national authorities concerned, all have to give clearance. Expert teams are already on the job. Only when the green lights flash, will construction begin.”

Gruha Jyothi scheme

George also doubled down on the Gruha Jyothi scheme, promising that only genuine beneficiaries will keep enjoying free electricity. “We’re filtering out the freeloaders, not the families who deserve it,” the minister said.

On farmers’ demand to desist from the privatisation of power distribution, George said, “Privatisation proposal was pushed by the BJP in 2003. Karnataka isn’t going down that road. The Chief Minister has said it, and I’ll say it again: we’re not in favour of selling off power distribution.”