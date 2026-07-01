Three killed as rain-triggered landslide brings down house in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Three persons, including a woman and two young girls, were killed after a landslide triggered by heavy rain caused their house to collapse at Kankanady Nagori in Mangaluru in the early hours of Wednesday.

Three others, a man and two girls, were rescued from the debris by local residents and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Shantha (46), Anamika Chawrasia (8) and Pari (4). The injured are Balakrishna (48), Alka (14) and Anusha (11).

According to officials, continuous heavy rainfall over the past two to three days caused the land adjoining the tiled-roof house to give way, triggering the collapse. The two girls who died belonged to one family, while the woman was from another family. Both families, originally from Bihar, had been living in Mangaluru for the past two decades.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan H.V. visited the site to assess the situation.