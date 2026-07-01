Tipper truck plunges into Krishna River after crashing into car on Karnataka bridge; driver missing

VIJAYAPURA: A tipper truck plunged into the Krishna River after colliding with a car on the Korthi-Kolhar bridge along a national highway on Wednesday evening, leaving its driver missing while the cleaner was rescued by local fishermen.

According to police, the tipper, which was transporting sand from Gaddanakeri Cross in Bagalkot district to Kolhar, attempted to overtake a car travelling ahead. During the manoeuvre, it collided with the car, causing the driver to lose control.

The truck crashed through the bridge's safety barrier and plunged into the Krishna River.

The driver, identified as Santosh Koti, a resident of Bennur village in Bagalkot taluk, is missing.

The cleaner, Sanju Mallappa Mulage (28), a resident of Yaranagi village in Basava Kalyan taluk of Bidar district, was rescued by local fishermen using a raft and brought to safety.

Police personnel, Fire and Emergency Services staff and local fishermen launched a search and rescue operation soon after the incident. However, despite extensive efforts, the driver could not be traced.

The rescue operation was suspended after nightfall and is scheduled to resume on Thursday.

The accident disrupted traffic on both sides of the national highway for more than an hour. Police later removed the damaged car from the road and restored traffic.

Authorities are making arrangements to retrieve the submerged tipper truck from the river with the help of a heavy-duty crane.