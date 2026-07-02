Bengaluru North AC fined Rs 75,000 for RTI lapses

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Information Commission has imposed a penalty of Rs 75,000 on the Assistant Commissioner of Bengaluru North Sub-Division, S Kiran, for failing to furnish information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act in three separate cases and for repeatedly remaining absent during commission hearings.

The Commission has also recommended a departmental inquiry and disciplinary action against the officer.

State Information Commissioner Rudranna Harthikote of the Commission’s Fourth Bench imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 in each case, observing that the officer had consistently failed to provide information sought by applicants and neither appeared before the Commission nor deputed a representative during hearings.

In one case, B Anjanamurthy of Gollahalli village in Dasanapura Hobli had sought records from the SDO’s office on March 25, 2024. As no information was provided within the stipulated 30 days, he approached the Commission through a second appeal. The officer failed to attend the hearing, leading to the penalty.

In another case, J Rajendraraju of Kengeri sought information relating to Gavipuram Village in December 2024. The Commission directed the officer to lodge an FIR under the Karnataka Public Records Act, 2012 if the file was unavailable. However, the directions were not complied with. Apart from imposing a Rs 25,000 penalty, the Commission ordered Rs 5,000 compensation to the applicant.