CM Shivakumar seeks report on mining policy

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday directed senior officers to formulate a rule regarding the minimum period within which mining should be started after getting the land in auction. During the review meeting with the senior officers of the Mines and Geology Department, he instructed officers to formulate rules after conducting a comprehensive study of the state’s mining policy and the mining policies, rules and laws in other states.

The CM asked the officials what action has been taken against those who have acquired land through auction and kept it for years without starting mining. The CM directed the Mines Department secretary to prepare a report on the number of people who have received land for mining in the state, the current status and list of those who have not started mining, the reasons for that, the number of cases where forest permits are pending, and the reasons for it.

In 2025-26, the department achieved 98% of the revenue collection target by collecting Rs 8,845.39 crore, and in 2026-27, so far, Rs 1.164.11 crore has been collected. In 2025-26, 6,301 cases of illegal and unregulated mining have been detected, and cases have been registered. A fine of Rs 3,126 lakh has been collected, and 268 FIRs have been registered.