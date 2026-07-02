Constitute SIT to probe irregularities: BJP MLC Ravi to Karnataka government

BENGALURU: BJP MLC CT Ravi on Wednesday urged the State Government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

Money was deposited into fake accounts and the bank accounts of dead beneficiaries, and was also mentioned in the CAG report, he said.

The BJP leader said Rs 5,000 crore under the scheme was not deposited into beneficiaries’ bank accounts, and there is a possibility that the guarantee scheme funds could be siphoned off.

Questioning the Congress government on whether it supports looting of funds meant to be deposited into beneficiaries’ bank accounts, he asked why no FIR has been registered. Funds under the scheme were not deposited into the beneficiaries’ accounts for two months, and the issue was discussed extensively in the state assembly, he said.

Ravi further slammed the State Government for imposing conditions for the guarantee schemes.