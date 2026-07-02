Cross-voting continues to trouble BJP-JDS alliance in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Cross-voting by 11 National Democratic Aalliance (NDA) MLAs during the June 18 MLC polls continues to haunt the alliance partners — BJP and Janata Dal (Secular).

The BJP leadership has been maintaining that three of their legislators cross-voted and one vote was invalid. A fact-finding panel headed by BJP MLC CT Ravi mentioned the same in his report to the party high command, say sources.

Before that the Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka met BJP national president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi and gave their explanations.

Party insiders consider that one MLA each from Bengaluru, Gadag, Bidar and Koppal districts might have cross-voted.

The BJP high command has asked the state leadership to keep a close watch on these MLAs as they would join Congress ahead of 2028 Assembly polls. It also want other leaders to be groomed to be pitched against them in the respective assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, the JDS leadership says four of its MLAs might have cross-voted and the remaining seven could have been from BJP.