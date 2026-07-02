Every rupee is accounted for, rejects transparency concerns: RSS

BELAGAVI: Responding strongly to questions raised by Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge over the registration and financial transparency of the RSS, senior RSS functionary Bharatkumar said the organisation would comply if the government made registration mandatory for all organisations through law.

Addressing the RSS Chintan Manthan meeting in Belagavi, Bharatkumar, who is the RSS Pracharak for Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said the existing legal framework does not require the RSS to obtain a separate registration. Drawing an analogy with a family, he said just as members of a household collectively manage expenses without registering the family as an institution, the RSS functions within the existing legal framework.

Bharatkumar said RSS neither solicits donations from industrialists, politicians, nor the general public. He said volunteers contribute Guru Dakshina once a year as a mark of commitment to the organisation’s ideals. “Every rupee received is properly accounted for and deposited into the RSS bank account the very next day. Not a single rupee is retained as cash,” he said. “Only the amount required for a programme is collected, and every expenditure is documented,” he said.

B’gavi to host RSS baithak

Belagavi is set to host RSS’ annual Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak from July 10 to 12, bringing together the organisation’s top leadership and senior functionaries from across the country. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Belagavi on July 6 and stay in the city for 8 days.