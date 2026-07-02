Gruha Jyothi verification drive begins, Bescom visits over 2,500 households in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: On the first day of the verification drive for the state government’s Gruha Jyothi scheme, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) officials visited houses of 2,536 beneficiaries. Bescom said meter readers and field staff visited households across the districts under its jurisdiction. Information gathered was updated on the Seva Sindhu mobile application and in printed format.

As per government orders, issued late Tuesday night, meter readers of all Escoms will conduct door-to-door survey to verify details of beneficiaries from July 1 to August 31. Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries are required to furnish Aadhaar and mobile numbers provided during the initial registration, along with passport-size photograph, Voter ID, ration card, PAN card, rental or lease agreement details and category details, it said.

To ensure a seamless process, SMS alerts have already been sent to the registered mobile numbers of beneficiaries.

The field personnel will also collect physical signatures of beneficiaries on the printed declaration form. In instances where the registered beneficiary is unavailable during the home visit, staffers will collect the signature of an immediate family member instead.

Also, if the beneficiary provides partial details during the door-to-door visit, the information will be temporarily saved in the draft section of the mobile app. The field staff will subsequently re-visit the household at a later date to collect the remaining details for final submission, the official added.