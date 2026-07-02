Karnataka cabinet to decide on bus fare hike today

BENGALURU: Thursday’s cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is likely to take a decision on the hike in fares of state-run buses. BMTC has proposed a 44 per cent hike and KSRTCs have sought 33 per cent hike, claiming they were incurring loss of Rs 40crore every month.

Transport Minister Byrati Suresh said that since fuel prices, especially diesel, have increased four times in the past five months, a fare hike is inevitable.

“Officials were calculating how much should be hiked. However, the fare needs to be increased in a way that does not cause much loss to loss-making transport corporations, and also does not burden the common man,” he stated. He said he would put forth the proposal before the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues at the meeting for a decision.

He informed that payment of Rs 5,500crore is outstanding for Road Transport Corporations due to the Shakti guarantee scheme, and hoped that CM Shivakumar would release the amount at the earliest. Similarly, the decision to release salary arrears of employees of the corporations will also be taken after reviewing the financial situation, the minister said.

Monsoon session

The cabinet is also likely to decide on conducting the joint monsoon session of legislature in the third week of July. It would be Shivakumar’s maiden session as CM. Issues of scanty rainfall affecting sowing, and the impending drought situation are likely to be discussed.