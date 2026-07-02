Karnataka KPCC president Hariprasad slams BJP, RSS, says they challenge principles of Constitution

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and MLC BK Hariprasad on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the RSS and BJP accusing them of challenging the principles of the Constitution, democracy, secularism and the National Flag. Hariprasad said this while addressing the party’s propaganda committee meeting in Bengaluru.
The Congress MLC said that if people understood even a small part of the history of India’s freedom struggle, those supporting “khaki shorts and black caps” — a reference to the RSS — would reconsider their views. He, however, clarified that the Congress was not opposed to the RSS merely as an organisation, stating that opposition was directed only towards those who did not accept the constitutional values of the country. “They are not our enemies... they are fellow Indians. But anyone who undermines the Constitution, democracy, secularism and the National Flag must be opposed,” he said.
Hariprasad added that the RSS would face no opposition if it genuinely followed Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava (equal respect for all religions) and respected the Constitution and the Tricolour. The Congress leader alleged that certain forces opposed the freedom movement before independence and continued to work against India’s founding ideals after independence. He said it was the responsibility of the Congress to counter “violence, hatred and false narratives” and ensure that future generations inherited the values of democracy and harmony.
Highlighting India’s development after independence, Hariprasad recalled the country’s struggles with poverty, hunger and dependence on food imports. He credited the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi for initiatives such as the Green Revolution. He also pointed to India’s achievements in milk production, vegetable output and the space sector, sarcastically questioning whether these accomplishments were due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the RSS.
The KPCC chief accused the BJP of moving in “reverse gear” and alleged that divisions based on caste and religion were being used for political gains. He claimed that social conflicts often affected Dalits and weaker sections, while powerful individuals escaped accountability.
Expressing his own religious identity, Hariprasad said, “I proudly call myself a Hindu. I follow the Hinduism of Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, Narayana Guru, Kanakadasa and Basavanna — not that of Golwalkar, Godse or Hedgewar.” He warned that attempts to promote “one nation, one education, one leader and one religion” would weaken the pluralistic character of India. “Diversity is the soul of India,” Hariprasad said.