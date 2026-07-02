Karnataka KPCC president Hariprasad slams BJP, RSS, says they challenge principles of Constitution

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and MLC BK Hariprasad on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the RSS and BJP accusing them of challenging the principles of the Constitution, democracy, secularism and the National Flag. Hariprasad said this while addressing the party’s propaganda committee meeting in Bengaluru.

The Congress MLC said that if people understood even a small part of the history of India’s freedom struggle, those supporting “khaki shorts and black caps” — a reference to the RSS — would reconsider their views. He, however, clarified that the Congress was not opposed to the RSS merely as an organisation, stating that opposition was directed only towards those who did not accept the constitutional values of the country. “They are not our enemies... they are fellow Indians. But anyone who undermines the Constitution, democracy, secularism and the National Flag must be opposed,” he said.

Hariprasad added that the RSS would face no opposition if it genuinely followed Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava (equal respect for all religions) and respected the Constitution and the Tricolour. The Congress leader alleged that certain forces opposed the freedom movement before independence and continued to work against India’s founding ideals after independence. He said it was the responsibility of the Congress to counter “violence, hatred and false narratives” and ensure that future generations inherited the values of democracy and harmony.