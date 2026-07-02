Karnataka prepares contingency plan to tackle drought as monsoon remains weak

BELAGAVI: Karnataka has prepared a comprehensive contingency plan to tackle a possible severe drought if the southwest monsoon remains weak in July, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, has said.

After chairing a high-level review meeting at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Wednesday, Dr Parameshwara warned that Karnataka could face an unprecedented water crisis if rainfall status does not improve. He said the State Government’s immediate priority is to ensure drinking water for people and livestock.

To meet emergency requirements, the State Government has already placed Rs 5 crore in the Personal Deposit (PD) account of every district exclusively for drinking water supply. Additional funds will be released wherever necessary, he added.

The Deputy CM said that deputy commissioners have been directed to implement the state’s drought action plan at the district level.

Dr Parameshwara noted that delayed rainfall has adversely affected sowing in several parts of Karnataka. Even if rains arrive in July, cultivation will be delayed, while continued monsoon failure could considerably worsen the drought situation, Dr Parameshwara added.

He also announced that pending land administration works, including Pauti, Phodi and other revenue record corrections, will be expedited and completed in a time-bound manner through greater use of technology.

Reviewing the Endowment Department, he directed officials to survey temple lands, complete boundary demarcation and remove encroachments on properties belonging to Category A, B and C temples. He said master plans would be prepared for major pilgrimage centres, while temple revenues should be utilised only for the development of the respective temples. Standard Operating Procedures will also be introduced to ensure transparency in temple administration, the Deputy CM added.

Highlighting the State Government’s emphasis on sports, Dr Parameshwara said quality sports infrastructure would be developed across districts.

He also reiterated that 3% reservation for sportspersons has already been implemented in the Home Department, while 2% reservation will be provided in the ongoing recruitment of 72,000 government posts across various departments.