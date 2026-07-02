KFCC members meet CM Shivakumar, demand new policy

BENGALURU: Office-bearers of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) met Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday and submitted various demands for the development of the Kannada film industry, including a new film policy and amendment to the Cinematograph Act. Shivakumar assured the delegation of the state government’s support for the state’s film industry.

The petition was submitted formally by chamber president Dr Jayamala. Discussions were held on bringing a new film policy, implementing an increase in subsidies, releasing grants for the construction of a film city, and more. Shivakumar also asked for ways he could help regarding granting five acres of BDA land to KFCC.

The chamber’s other demands include a new policy that brings in changes in the ‘Over The Top’ (OTT) distribution system and protection of Kannada film industry.