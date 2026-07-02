Rowdy-sheeter shot in leg while trying to escape in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A rowdy-sheeter, who was arrested by the JP Nagar police in connection with a murder case, was shot in the leg after he allegedly attacked police personnel and attempted to escape by pelting stones at them when he was taken for a spot mahazar to recover a weapon used in the crime. The incident took place at an isolated location in Thalaghattapura on Wednesday evening.

The accused, Santhosh, a rowdy-sheeter of Kumaraswamy Layout police station, has 14 criminal cases registered against him, including two murder cases and four cases of attempt to murder.

He was arrested on Sunday along with his three accomplices in Kumaraswamy Layout, in connection with the murder of rowdy-sheeter Raju (29), who was allegedly hacked to death with machetes near Indira Gandhi Circle on June 27.

Santhosh allegedly attacked the team and attempted to flee by pelting stones at the officers. A woman Police Sub-Inspector opened fire, hitting Santhosh in his left leg to prevent his escape.