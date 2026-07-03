Capgemini temporarily shuts daycare after abuse videos trigger police case in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Capgemini has temporarily closed its on-campus daycare facility in Bengaluru after police registered a case against five caregivers over allegations of abuse involving toddlers. The case came to light after videos allegedly showing children being mistreated at the facility circulated on social media, and the matter was reported to the authorities.

According to Bengaluru police, the FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act against five women working at the daycare facility located on the company’s HAL campus in Brookefield. The children using the facility are the wards of employees working on the campus. An investigation is under way, and no arrests had been reported at the time of reporting.

Police said the complaint was based on videos allegedly recorded inside the daycare centre. According to the complaint, the footage purportedly shows caregivers physically mistreating children aged between two and three years.

Media reports said the videos showed children being locked inside bathrooms, placed inside a front-loading washing machine, made to sit on a toilet seat and sprayed with water from a toilet jet while crying. The police are verifying the authenticity of the videos as part of the investigation.