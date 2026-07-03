Escoms can raise objections with KERC on privatisation: CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar here on Thursday said that the government has instructed the state-owned electricity supply companies (Escoms) to submit their objections to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) over the proposed entry of private players in the power distribution sector. “The KERC will take a final decision very soon on the application of Tata Power,” the CM told reporters after chairing the cabinet meeting.
Rs 30 cr for Aerospace Park in Devanahalli
The cabinet has approved Rs 30 crore to set up a common facility centre at the Aerospace Park near Kempegowda International Airport at Devanahalli. Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) will execute the work.
VB-G RAM G to cost Rs 3,806cr
The CM said that although the government is approaching the court over the Centre’s VBG RAM G scheme, it has set aside its share of 40 per cent, Rs 3,806 crore, annually to implement the scheme on a conditional basis. Meanwhile, the CM said that as the land guarantee is being given for document clearance in panchayats it has been decided to declare all roads as government roads by creating a legal avenue. “No private party can stake claim for the roads in residential layouts,” he said.
Bus fare hike after report
The CM clarified that a decision on fare hike in state-run transport corporations will be made after receiving reports from them. “The prices of petrol and diesel have increased, and we have asked them to submit their proposal. We will take a decision after examining how much loss the transporters are facing”, he said.
The CM said that applications for electricity connection for residential buildings, without OC and CC, will be allowed till August 15. There will be no exemption for commercial buildings keeping in mind the Supreme Court order, he clarified. A committee has been formed under the leadership of DCM Dr G Parameshwara on setting up a separate ministry of foreign investment and the cabinet will review the report.
other decisions
Rs 26 cr for strengthening vision care in young children under National Blindness Control programmes
Rs 98.50 crore for Bilagi Lift Irrigation Project to provide irrigation facilities to 7,000 acres of agricultural land
Rs 700 crore for the first phase of the construction of a textile park in Kalaburagi in cooperation with the Union and state governments
Rs 26 crore for tree park on 60 acres in NGEF in Bengaluru
Under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, a law was passed regarding the 5% land reservation concession in KIADB. Now they have been given two options, a concession of 10% of the land value or a maximum of Rs 20 lakh