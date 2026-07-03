Escoms can raise objections with KERC on privatisation: CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar here on Thursday said that the government has instructed the state-owned electricity supply companies (Escoms) to submit their objections to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) over the proposed entry of private players in the power distribution sector. “The KERC will take a final decision very soon on the application of Tata Power,” the CM told reporters after chairing the cabinet meeting.

Rs 30 cr for Aerospace Park in Devanahalli

The cabinet has approved Rs 30 crore to set up a common facility centre at the Aerospace Park near Kempegowda International Airport at Devanahalli. Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) will execute the work.

VB-G RAM G to cost Rs 3,806cr

The CM said that although the government is approaching the court over the Centre’s VBG RAM G scheme, it has set aside its share of 40 per cent, Rs 3,806 crore, annually to implement the scheme on a conditional basis. Meanwhile, the CM said that as the land guarantee is being given for document clearance in panchayats it has been decided to declare all roads as government roads by creating a legal avenue. “No private party can stake claim for the roads in residential layouts,” he said.