Footpath clearance only on 20% of major roads, vendors can use rest: Minister Krishna Byre

BENGALURU: AMID concerns over the ongoing footpath encroachment clearance drive, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Thursday clarified that the state Government is targeting only about 20% of the city’s major arterial and sub-arterial roads, while street vending will continue to be permitted on the remaining 80% of ward roads.

The minister stressed that the objective was to relocate street vendors, not evict them, in line with the Supreme Court’s directives that pedestrians have a fundamental right to safe footpaths. He said that the State Government could not ignore the loss of lives caused by pedestrians being forced onto roads owing to encroachments.

Reviewing the footpath clearance campaign through a virtual meeting, Gowda directed officials to remove not only street vendors but also abandoned vehicles, illegally parked vehicles, signboards, ramps and other obstacles obstructing pedestrian movement. He instructed civic agencies to immediately begin developing footpaths after encroachments are cleared instead of waiting for the drive to conclude.

Gowda also clarified that the ongoing footpath encroachment clearance drive was not a sudden crackdown and that notices were issued before action was taken. The Safe Footpath Campaign, being held from July 1 to 10 across 1,000 km of roads, is removing illegal parking, encroaching signboards, kiosks and shops blocking pedestrian pathways.

The drive is being conducted in accordance with the Street Vendors Act and Supreme Court guidelines, with civic officials and police coordinating the exercise. Damaged footpaths will also be repaired to improve pedestrian safety.