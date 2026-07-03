Footpath clearance only on 20% of major roads, vendors can use rest: Minister Krishna Byre

BENGALURU: AMID concerns over the ongoing footpath encroachment clearance drive, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Thursday clarified that the state Government is targeting only about 20% of the city’s major arterial and sub-arterial roads, while street vending will continue to be permitted on the remaining 80% of ward roads.
The minister stressed that the objective was to relocate street vendors, not evict them, in line with the Supreme Court’s directives that pedestrians have a fundamental right to safe footpaths. He said that the State Government could not ignore the loss of lives caused by pedestrians being forced onto roads owing to encroachments.
Reviewing the footpath clearance campaign through a virtual meeting, Gowda directed officials to remove not only street vendors but also abandoned vehicles, illegally parked vehicles, signboards, ramps and other obstacles obstructing pedestrian movement. He instructed civic agencies to immediately begin developing footpaths after encroachments are cleared instead of waiting for the drive to conclude.
Gowda also clarified that the ongoing footpath encroachment clearance drive was not a sudden crackdown and that notices were issued before action was taken. The Safe Footpath Campaign, being held from July 1 to 10 across 1,000 km of roads, is removing illegal parking, encroaching signboards, kiosks and shops blocking pedestrian pathways.
The drive is being conducted in accordance with the Street Vendors Act and Supreme Court guidelines, with civic officials and police coordinating the exercise. Damaged footpaths will also be repaired to improve pedestrian safety.
Street vendors call for citywide protest
Street vendors called for a citywide protest opposing the footpath encroachment clearance drive, alleging that around 1.20 lakh vendors risk losing their livelihoods. The Joint Committee of Street Vendors which includes 15 organisations has called for a likely citywide bandh and protest at Freedom Park on July 7 or 9, urging vendors to suspend business.
Nava Karnataka Rajya Beedibadi Vyaparigala Sangha president Keshavamurthy alleged that despite submitting representations to Gowda and GBA officials, no response was received. He said vendors were only seeking legally mandated vending zones and rehabilitation instead of eviction. He also added that no notices were issued as claimed by the minister.
ALL PARTY MLAS BACK FOOTPATH EVICTION DRIVE: CM
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said legislators across party lines had unanimously agreed to clear encroachments on Bengaluru’s footpaths in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions. Responding to questions on the ongoing eviction drive led by Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Shivakumar said the issue had been discussed with Opposition MLAs, who also supported the initiative.
“The Urban Development Minister has already explained the issue. I had earlier discussed it with Opposition MLAs, and they too agreed,” he said. Shivakumar said the government was relocating street vendors from footpaths to designated vending zones. He added that around 60,000 street vendors had been surveyed, while 37,000 had registered to receive vending carts under a government scheme, which will be implemented shortly. He clarified that vendors would be provided space away from the city’s main roads. ens