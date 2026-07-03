India’s first private orbital rocket set for launch from Sriharikota

BENGALURU: Skyroot Aerospace, a private space company, on Thursday announced its maiden test flight of the Vikram-1 launch vehicle between July 12 and August 4 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

This is India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket. Its launch depends on successful testing operations, weather conditions and clearances from the agencies concerned.

“The most important objective of Mission Aagaman is to capture the real in-flight performance data from every system on Vikram-1. We want to understand how the vehicle performs from lift-off through every phase of ascent. This data cannot be fully replicated through ground testing. It will help in validating designs and inform subsequent vehicle development to build a reliable, high-cadence commercial launch programme,” said Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace. This will be Syroot’s second mission. Its suborbital flight Vikram-S was the first private rocket to reach space on November 18, 2022.

It is a technology demonstration-cum learning mission done in coordination with the Union government, IN-SPACe and ISRO, said Naga Bharath Daka, co-founder and COO, Skyroot Aerospace.

Vikram-1 is a seven-storey-tall, multi-stage orbital launch vehicle built with an all-carbon composite structure and powered by in-house developed propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel rocket boosters. Designed to carry small satellites weighing up to 350kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Vikram-1’s maiden mission will target an orbit at an altitude of 450km with a 60-degree orbital inclination.

The flight-ready rocket was unveiled by PM Narendra Modi in November 2025 during the inauguration of Skyroot’s Infinity campus in Hyderabad.