Kannada-only SIR forms spark row in Bengaluru, EC asked to provide English version

BENGALURU: The SIR of electoral rolls has triggered a fresh controversy in Bengaluru, with dozens of citizens taking to social media to question why SIR forms and 2002 electoral rolls are available only in Kannada.

Critics argue that in a cosmopolitan city where a significant section of residents is not literate in Kannada, the language barrier could discourage eligible voters from participating in the exercise.

Several social media users questioned how nearly 40% of Bengaluru’s population, many of who cannot read Kannada, are expected to verify details. They demanded that all SIR documents be made available in English and other languages.

A director of a leading television channel told the TNIE that while he could read Kannada, many younger residents could not. “...there is Gen Z that is far more comfortable with English. I have received numerous WhatsApp messages saying the forms and voter rolls should be in English as well,” he said.

CHRI Director Venkatesh Nayak said the ECI’s objective should be to remove barriers. “SIR process has to make participation convenient for everyone,” he said. Nayak said governments encourage people from across the country to invest, work and settle in Bengaluru, and electoral process should reflect the same inclusiveness.

Responding, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Anbukkumar said EC would look into the issue. He suggested people could use Google Translate to understand the contents.