Karnataka government issues guidelines for digital crop survey

BENGALURU: The State Government has issued new guidelines for the 2026-27 Crop Survey, conducted using a mobile app across Karnataka. Farmers can self-report crop details, which will be verified by revenue officials using GPS and satellite images.

The survey data will be used for crop insurance, disaster relief and implementation of government schemes. The government has also included provisions to record cases where farmers could not sow crops due to lack of rain or where crops were damaged by natural disasters. This information will help in providing crop insurance, compensation and other government assistance, says the government order.

Under the government order issued on June 30, farmers will be allowed to self-report crop details through the Farmer Crop Survey mobile application. If farmers fail to upload the information, officials will conduct field verification. The survey will use geo-referenced maps and GPS-based verification to improve data accuracy.

The order also provides for recording prevented sowing, crop losses due to natural calamities and post-harvest losses. Farmers will be given an opportunity to seek corrections to crop records within the prescribed timeline. The crop survey data will be integrated with crop insurance, MSP procurement, disaster compensation and other agriculture-related schemes. Detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been issued to Revenue, Agriculture and Horticulture departments for implementation.