LoP Ashoka urges Karnataka government to roll out drought relief measures immediately

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, urged the State Government to take immediate measures to provide relief to people in view of the drought situation in the state.

In a letter to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Ashoka said farmers, agricultural labourers, and rural populations in many parts of the state are facing severe hardships. Sowing activities have been delayed, and crops are at risk of withering; reservoir water levels are continuously declining, raising serious concerns that drinking water problems could become acute in the coming days, he said.

The BJP leader said drought conditions have emerged in more than 150 taluks, with rainfall significantly below normal in several areas. Crops already sown are drying up due to lack of moisture, and this will impact agricultural production, he said, adding that agricultural labourers are migrating to cities and neighbouring states.

Ashoka said it is unfortunate that most district in-charge ministers have neither convened comprehensive review meetings on the drought situation in their districts nor visited the taluks. “Agriculture department is functioning without a full-time minister. When the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers are at stake, the absence of leadership in the Agriculture department raises questions about the administration’s priorities,” he said.

Ashoka also urged the CM to announce a state-wide emergency plan and formulate a comprehensive action plan for alternative crops, sowing advice, seeds, fodder, livestock protection, drinking water supply, and emergency employment generation.