Motorists flag E20 fuel woes as Centre tells SC trials will continue till 2027

BENGALURU: The Union Government’s E20 fuel policy that mandates a blend of 20% ethanol and 80% petrol is coming under flak from motorists especially with the Centre telling the Supreme Court that ethanol blending programme is still in the experimental stage with final results expected only by 2027.

For example, Dr. Sagarika in Bengaluru has been having starting trouble with her Vespa scooter. She says three times she had to fall back on mechanics who drained nearly a bottle of water-like liquid from the petrol tank. “Every time the mechanic removes the liquid and the scooter starts functioning again,” says she.

Deepak, a mechanic, says the villain is E20 fuel. “Ethanol attracts moisture. If the fuel is not properly blended or stored, it separates and settles at the bottom of the tank, creating starting trouble,” he claimed.

A Vicky, who has specialised in imported car repairs for nearly four decades, says ethanol is denser than petrol and settles at the bottom of the fuel tank when phase separation occurs. He said that this can result in engine complaints, carbon deposits, reduced fuel efficiency and loss of vehicle pick-up.

BR Ravindranath, former president, Karnataka Petroleum Dealers’ Association, said the issue is not with ethanol as a concept but with its implementation. “The biggest problem is blending. If the Centre has told the Supreme Court that further experiments are required until 2027, it means the programme is still being evaluated while millions of consumers are already using the fuel.”