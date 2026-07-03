Quarry owners told to pay compensation: CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the state government will initiate action in the quarry boulder collapse case in which seven workers died, after receiving a report from its officials. Compensation will be given to the families of the victims based on the report, he told reporters here.

Shivakumar said that an investigation is on to know if the quarry was being run legally and following safety norms.

Police and officials from the Department of Mines and Geology have visited the quarry. Preliminary investigations revealed that the boulder collapse was not caused by a blast, he said.

Shivakumar said the quarry operators have been directed to pay compensation to the families of the victims.

Responding to Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekar’s allegation that a leopard died in a blast in the quarry sometime ago and it was hushed up without a proper investigation, Shivakumar said the MLA had brought the matter to the government’s attention. “I will comment only after I receive the report,’’ he said, adding that steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in future.

Strict legal action, including filing of FIRs, will be initiated if rules and regulations are violated by those operating the quarry, the CM, who visited the injured in the hospital later in the day, said.