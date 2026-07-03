‘SIR scam’ in Ramanagara, norms violated, says Union Minister Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday alleged that the ruling Congress is attempting to include illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in the voters’ list in Ramanagara (Bengaluru South district).

Addressing reporters here, he alleged that the Election Commission’s norms are being violated during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Ramanagara.

Terming it a SIR scam, Kumaraswamy released a video of the exercise at a community hall in Ramanagara. He alleged that the Congress government is attempting to derail the SIR exercise not only in Ramanagara, but also in other parts of Karnataka. He demanded that the Ramanagara deputy commissioner be suspended immediately and action initiated against all officials responsible for the alleged irregularities.

He alleged that on the direction of the chief minister, attempts are being made to create documents for thousands of fake voters, including illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. He urged the EC to intervene immediately and put an end to the alleged irregularities.

Stating that the alleged irregularities in SIR spoke about the state of democracy, Kumaraswamy said, “This is the work of a party that claims to uphold the Constitution.”

Referring to the video, he said instead of BLOs conducting the mandatory door-to-door verification, thousands of people were brought to a community hall at Tipu Nagar in Ramanagara for the exercise. “This is a systematic conspiracy to provide voting rights to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. This is nothing but a threat to national security’’ he added.

Kumaraswamy accused the officials of yielding to the ruling party’s pressure and violating the SIR norms. He said the videos of the alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise in Ramanagara will be submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the ECI.