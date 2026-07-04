ADB approves Rs 2,000 crore loan to strengthen public school system in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $182.89 million loan (around Rs 2,000 crore) to support Karnataka in strengthening its public education system, with the programme expected to benefit more than one million students.

The Strengthening Karnataka Public Schools Programme aims to establish 500 integrated Karnataka Public School (KPS) clusters that will provide seamless education from pre-primary to secondary levels. The initiative will focus on improving school infrastructure, strengthening teacher competencies, upgrading curriculum and assessment systems, enhancing school governance, and promoting science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) education.

The programme will also introduce industry-aligned skill modules and integrate social inclusion, gender equality and life skills into the curriculum to better prepare students for higher education and future employment.

According to ADB, Karnataka has one of the country’s youngest populations, with nearly 70% of its residents in the working-age group, but only 48.3% complete secondary education, while nearly 30% of young people lack the skills required for higher education or employment. The programme is intended to address these gaps and support the state’s ambition of building a future-ready workforce.

The project will be implemented through ADB’s results-based lending model and is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Karnataka government’s ongoing education reforms.

ADB’s financing will also be complemented by a $10 million grant and a $25 million guarantee from the International Finance Facility for Education (IFFEd).

Welcoming the ADB assistance, former School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said the funding was more than financial support and reflected the international community’s confidence in the state’s education reforms.