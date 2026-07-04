After a decade, three men from Karnataka still fight for government jobs that they won in court

MYSURU: For nearly a decade, three persons have been caught in an exhausting legal and administrative battle, despite successfully clearing a government recruitment process. Their lives have become a story of endless visits to government offices, courtrooms and lawyers, all in pursuit of what they say should have been theirs years ago, a government job.

Harish Kumar HP of Ramanagara district, Vishwanath of Koppal district and Hampanna Kolakar of Vijayapura district were among those selected for the work inspector post under the Urban Development Department. But the government declined to issue appointment letters to them even after publishing the final list, citing administrative reasons linked to the cadre.

Now, the legal battle has stretched for almost 10 years. The three candidates first challenged the government’s decision before the Karnataka High Court. Even after favourable observations at different stages, the appointments never materialised, forcing them to continue knocking on court’s doors.

Their struggle culminated in a significant judgment by a Division Bench of the Karnataka High Court on March 23, 2026. Hearing the Writ Appeal No 814 of 2025, the Bench directed the state government to appoint the petitioners as work inspectors within two months.

The court also took note of the government’s earlier assurance regarding the abolition of the work inspector cadre. It observed that even if the cadre is abolished through amendments, the petitioners should not be deprived of employment and must instead be accommodated in an equivalent cadre.

The bench held that the government should complete the appointment process rather than prolong the dispute.