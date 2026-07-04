Closure of Kannada-medium schools in Goa sparks concern in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The reported closure of Kannada-medium schools in Goa has triggered growing concerns in Karnataka, with educationists, politicians and Kannada activists urging the Shivakumar government to intervene, warning that the issue extends beyond education and touches upon the linguistic and cultural rights of thousands of Kannadigas living across the border.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, who hails from Belagavi district, told The New Indian Express that Kannada is the mother tongue of lakhs of Kannadigas who have been residing in Goa and preference should be given to the medium of instruction in Kannada.

“Kannada medium schools should be protected. I will speak to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar about it. There are about 4-5 lakh Kannadigas mostly from neighbouring Uttar Kannada and Belagavi residing in Goa,” Satish added.

Former Primary Education Minister and MLC Adagur H Vishwanath, who had initiated the opening of Kannada-medium schools in Goa and parts of southern Maharashtra during his tenure, said the institutions represented a vital link between Kannada-speaking families and their mother tongue.

“These schools impart education in Kannada and must be protected,” Vishwanath said.