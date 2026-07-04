Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara keen to emerge as Dalit face of the government

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara might have missed out on the CM post but is keen to emerge as the Dalit face of the Congress government.

With Dalit leader and former minister Dr HC Mahadevappa taking part in a Dalit protest rally held at Freedom Park, the DCM on Friday promised Dalit activists to convene a meeting at Vidhana Soudha next week to discuss their demands, including filling backlog vacancies in government.

Attending the ‘Dalit Janagraha Samavesha’ organised by Karnataka Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (Ambedkarism), the DCM said he would invite Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to the meeting apart from officials and legislators.

The meeting is likely to discuss 19 demands concerning land, housing, reservation in employment, special component scheme and implementation of single window policy for the grant of industrial lands.