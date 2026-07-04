Kodagu team calls on CM DK Shivakumar, seeks larger role for Ponnanna

BENGALURU: In a politically significant show of support, a delegation of decorated military veterans, former Olympians and other eminent personalities from Kodagu urged the Congress leadership to accord a larger role to first-time MLA AS Ponnanna.

The delegation met CM DK Shivakumar at Vidhana Soudha on Friday and later submitted a representation addressed to him and former CM Siddaramaiah arguing that Kodagu needs to be represented in the state cabinet.

The delegation, led by Ponnanna, who represents Virajpet in the Assembly, included retired Brigadier Brij Chengappa Cheeyanna, retired Air Marshal BU Chengappa, retired Lieutenant Colonel PS Ganapathy, retired Major General Arjun Muthanna, retired Major General Bachamanda Kariappa, retired Brigadier MA Devaiah, retired Colonel CP Muthanna, former India hockey captains MP Ganesh and MM Somaya, and Padma Shri awardee B Subramani.

They argued that Ponnanna, being well acquainted with the district’s developmental needs and local concerns, would be well placed to address these issues if given a larger role.