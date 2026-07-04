Minister Shobha Karandlaje demands ECI probe into SIR ‘scam’

BENGALURU: Union Minister and Bengaluru North MP Shobha Karandlaje has urged the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to investigate the alleged irregularities in the conduct of SIR in the state. In a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI), she demanded that the ECI enforce strict adherence to the prescribed SIR exercise and deploy independent observers to oversee it in the state.

She said instead of the mandatory door-to-door verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), the exercise is being conducted by gathering people at community halls and other places, defeating the very purpose of SIR.

A day after Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy released videos of the alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise in Ramanagara, BJP leaders, including Karandlaje and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, released photographs and videos of the exercise done at Yeshwantpur, Chamarajpet, Malleswaram, Govindarajanagar and other assembly constituencies in Bengaluru.

According to them, such irregularities are happening across the state.

Karandlaje alleged that the ruling Congress is diluting SIR by conducting camp-based verification instead of visits to houses to include ineligible voters.

Stating that the ECI is the sole constitutional authority to revise electoral rolls, she alleged that the Karnataka State Election Commission’s (KSEC) separate exercise will create confusion, duplication and inconsistencies in the voters’ list. Citing a recent Supreme Court judgment upholding the ECI’s authority over SIR, she sought immediate directions to halt the parallel exercise in the state and ensure that only the ECI finalised electoral rolls are used for local body elections.