Providing caste category optional for Gruha Jyothi scheme beneficiaries in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Following questions on collecting beneficiary category (caste) details, Bescom officials clarified that providing this information is optional.

If a beneficiary does not wish to share his/her caste details, field staff have been instructed to select the ‘Refused to provide information’ option available in the mobile application. The officials said regular meter readings will not be done for July as Bescom meter readers have been deployed for door-to-door verification of Gruha Jyothi scheme beneficiaries from July 1.

The officials said that consumers will receive average bills for July, which will be calculated based on their electricity usage over the last three months. However, this average billing will not apply to consumers under the High Tension (HT) and Low Tension (LT) categories. Also, consumers with a load of 40 HP and above, solar rooftop (SRTPV) consumers and temporary electricity connections will continue to receive actual bills in July.

The officials said that July’s average bills will be sent to consumers only through SMS and email. Regular meter readings and billing based on actual consumption will commence from August. Any difference in the units during this average billing period will be adjusted in the upcoming bills once actual meter readings resume, the official said.

The BESCOM has opened a dedicated helpline at corporate officeto address queries related to data collection and verification under the Gruha Jyothi Scheme. Helpline numbers: 9480816111, 9480816112, 9480816113, and 9480816114. The helpline operates daily from 6am to 10pm.