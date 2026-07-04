When failure of common sense becomes the biggest killer

A fixed pattern emerges when man-made tragedies claim lives: the family members of the deceased are inconsolable and in tears, shock and anger are expressed by friends and relatives, politicians go vocally hyper targeting the ruling dispensation and the authorities for conditions leading to the tragedy, and the government announces compensation to the families of the dead and the injured. In most cases, these are passed off as “accidents”, for which compensation becomes justified. And then, the tragic incident recedes in public memory, only to be refreshed when another one occurs. It’s almost a template.

But what is missing – or is compromised – is common sense, the absence of which led to the tragedy, or the application of which could have prevented it altogether in the first place.

Common sense is an innate ability to perceive and judge situations based on experiences that are widely shared among people. It does not require special scientific training to develop common sense, but rather is based on simply observing and experiencing the world around us and knowing what to do and what not to do – in this case, with safety in mind.

For instance, when water is boiling and bubbling, we know we should not put our hand into it; if a car is speeding, we know we should not come in its way; we don’t allow kids to run around on the roads unattended. We anticipate the adverse consequences and stay out of its way to live unharmed.