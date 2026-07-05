Bengaluru to host exhibition on Italian Renaissance

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Tourism Department, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy, will host ‘One Mother, Many Mother Tongues’, an art exhibition featuring some of Italy’s celebrated masterpieces at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Bengaluru, from August 19 to September 29.

V Ram Prasath Manohar, Commissioner, Department of Tourism, said he met Giandomenico Milano, Consul General of Italy, to discuss the exhibition and explore avenues for strengthening cultural cooperation between India and Italy.

India and Italy have enjoyed strong cultural, economic and diplomatic ties for several decades. Reinforcing this partnership, the two countries have officially declared 2027 as the ‘India–Italy Year of Culture and Tourism’.

The exhibition will showcase several internationally renowned works by Italian Renaissance master Alessandro Botticelli, including his celebrated painting ‘Madonna con Bambino’, along with other rare artworks. Manohar said the arrival of these masterpieces in Bengaluru marks a landmark moment in the city’s cultural history and underscores its growing stature as an international arts destination.

The Karnataka Tourism Department is planning an extensive promotional campaign across Karnataka and neighbouring states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, to attract art enthusiasts, students, and domestic and international tourists, he added.