Dy CM Parameshwara bats for judicial reforms, cites pendency

TUMAKURU: Expressing concerns over pendency of cases in courts, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Saturday stressed that there is a need for reforms in the judiciary.

“India has more than 1,500 law colleges with thousands of law graduates entering the profession every year. Despite this, a large number of cases remain pending in courts. Reforms in the judiciary are necessary to ensure speedy disposal of cases,” he said, speaking at the convocation ceremony of Sufiya Law College.

“Though the Preamble of our Constitution places a great emphasis on equality, there is a need for serious analysis of the extent to which it has been implemented in law and society,” he remarked.

He advised law graduates to pursue continuous learning and develop into skilled and accomplished advocates. For the Supreme Court and high courts, only a few advocates are chosen by the majority of litigants because they have earned public trust through their deep knowledge of law and effective advocacy. The new generation of lawyers must strive to attain the same level of expertise, he added.

He noted that India is expanding its influence in the legal field at the international level, with Indian legal experts representing the country on global platforms. At the same time, he said cybercrime has emerged as a major challenge, making it imperative to further strengthen the legal framework to tackle it effectively.

Former cooperation minister KN Rajanna, also a law graduate who practised for a decade, regretted that certain activities both within courts and the legal fraternity are causing a decline in public trust, stating that people often complain that courts are not immune to these issues anymore.

“When we used to enter the court, clients would leave their footwear outside, fold their hands and enter with deep reverence, devotion, and respect, believing it to be the temple of the Goddess of Justice. If I say that this respect is diminishing today, it wouldn’t be a lie,” he said.

He said that everyone in society should cooperate and work together to preserve the dignity, sanctity, and honour of the court-the temple of justice.