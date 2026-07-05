How science turned dairy farming into a profitable venture for Vijayapura farmers

VIJAYAPURA: For 35-year-old Parasappa Ganiger of Kumate village in Babaleshwar taluk, dairy farming was just another traditional occupation till a few months ago.

Like many farmers, he relied upon traditional farming practices and believed that experience alone will help him run a successful dairy enterprise. But a two-day training programme dramatically changed all that. Parasappa now says milk yield from his cows has increased 50%, while the expenditure on fodder has reduced significantly. The training programme was a life-changing experience for him and other dairy farmers from across Vijayapura district.

Parasappa worked as a physical education teacher at a private school earlier. After his dairy started earning him bigger profits, he quit the job and took to dairy farming full-time.

“I believed I was doing well by following traditional dairy farming methods. But after attending training, I realised that many of our traditional practices actually limited milk production,”he said. Darshan Kuchanur, a dairy farmer from Nidoni village, too faced a similar problem. Though he had six cows, the income was not sufficient.

He too attended the training programme, and it transformed the way he managed his cows.“Had I not attended the programme, I would have continued working the same way without any improvement in my income. The programme helped me understand how simple changes can make a huge difference,” Darshan said.

Both are among a growing number of beneficiaries under the ‘Ksheera’ project launched in Vijayapura district six months ago to promote scientific dairy farming and improve rural livelihoods.The project is being implemented jointly by BLDE Educational Institution and Akshayakalpa Foundation, a Tumakuru-based organisation known for its work in sustainable dairy farming and farmers’ empowerment.

Its primary objective is to help dairy farmers adopt scientific methods of cattle management, improve milk production, reduce unnecessary expenditure and enhance their income.