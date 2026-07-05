Karnataka BJP says SIR diluted by State government, urges ECI to order probe

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leaders, including state party president BY Vijayendra, alleged that there is apprehension that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being diluted by the State Government through administrative apparatus for extraneous political considerations.
In a memorandum to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP leaders sought inquiry into the allegations relating to the implementation of the SIR across Karnataka and to ascertain whether the statutory house-to-house verification by Booth Level Officers is being diluted through camp-based verification in community halls.
The BJP leaders stated that abandonment of effective door-to-door verification poses a grave risk of enrolling ineligible persons, including illegal immigrants and others not entitled to registration as electors. Any such unlawful inclusion would irreparably compromise the sanctity of the electoral register, they stated in a memorandum submitted to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka.
The BJP leaders stated that the manner in which the revision is being implemented has caused widespread concern among elected representatives, Booth Level Officers (BLOs), political party workers, and members of the public. The BJP leaders stated that they have received credible representations alleging that Booth Level Officers are being marginalised in the implementation of the SIR and are being denied the opportunity to perform their statutory functions in accordance with the Commission’s instructions.
HK Patil’s name in three booths, says Bommai
Former Chief Minister and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai has lit a political firestorm, alleging massive irregularities in the ongoing SIR process in Ron and Gadag constituencies.
Speaking in Gadag on Saturday, Bommai claimed thousands of fake voters have been unearthed — including the stunning revelation that former minister HK Patil’s name appears three times across different booths.
“The process has gone haywire. BLOs are missing from duty, forms are being filled in bunches inside mosques, temples, and welfare halls. Regulations have been thrown to the wind.” Bommai showed documents showing Patil’s name allegedly recorded thrice — in booth 143 (serial numbers 161 and 183) and booth 153 (serial number 393). “If a senior minister’s name is duplicated, imagine the plight of ordinary citizens,” he thundered.
The allegations don’t stop there. Bommai claimed that Ron constituency has 3,804 fake votes, with names repeated up to five times. Gadag constituency is rife with 2,305 double and triple entries. Allahsab Nadaf is a name that found multiple times in Ron rolls, Bommai claimed.
Bommai accused the State Government of deliberately creating loopholes to derail the SIR process. “This is not just negligence — it’s manipulation,” he alleged.