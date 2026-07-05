Karnataka LoP Ashoka seeks Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for crop loss

MANDYA: Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and senior BJP MLA R Ashoka has accused the Karnataka government of failing to address the declining water levels in the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir and demanded that farmers be compensated with Rs 50,000 per acre for crop loss.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the KRS reservoir built across the Cauvery river in Mandya district on Saturday, Ashoka alleged that the State Government had not taken adequate measures despite the sharp fall in water storage.

“Within a month of DK Shivakumar becoming the CM, reservoirs across the state have dried up. Only 6 tmcft of water remains in the KRS. The inflow is around 900 cusecs, but there are doubts over the quantity of water being released,” he said.

Ashoka said farmers have sown crops on more than 1 lakh acres, but the Chief Minister has appealed to them not to cultivate owing to water shortage.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier appealed for water conservation, the Congress criticised him. Now the same advice is being given to farmers. If the government has the courage, it should also tell farmers in Tamil Nadu not to cultivate,” he said.

Referring to the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, Ashoka said that the Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a resolution opposing it, but alleged that Congress leaders in Karnataka had remained silent. “They (Congress) are cheating Karnataka’s farmers to keep their alliance partner in Tamil Nadu happy,” he alleged without naming the ruling TVK in the neighbouring state.

Quoting officials, Ashoka said only about 5% of sowing had taken place so far. He criticised the government for not convening a meeting of farmers’ representatives to discuss cropping patterns and drought management.