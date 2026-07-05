Prison voices echo through Shivamogga with songs for cleanliness

SHIVAMOGGA: “Banniranna, bannirakka, baro tamma, baro akka, kasa velevari gadi bandaite, nimma mane munde nintaite…..” (Brothers, sisters, please come forward to dispose of the waste collected in your houses to the waste collecting vehicle that has come in front of your house). This song has been making rounds in Shivamogga every morning since June 11. The inmates of Shivamogga Central Prison have become the new voice behind the city’s waste collecting truck jingles. The waste collection trucks got a musical upgrade with special songs composed and sung entirely by the inmates of central jail.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Shivamogga Central Prison has allowed the inmates to compose and sing jingles for the waste management drive. One of the inmates, Chandra Hemmadi, a Kundapura native, composed six songs and these were sung by him and five others. It was Chief Jail Superintendent P Ranganath who identified and encouraged their talent.

Last month, Bhadravthi Akashavani broadcast ‘Jailu Hakkigala Gaanasudhe’, a music programme by the jail inmates on Sundays from 4 pm to 5 pm. Each week the programme included renditions of folk songs, bhava geete, and patriotic songs except movie songs.

“The initiative gave us a platform to showcase our talent for writing and singing. These songs depict the importance of cleanliness and waste separation among the public. The teachers at prison, Gopalakrishna and Leela, guided us throughout the Akashavani programme and helped to record songs for waste collecting vehicles jingles,” Hemmadi said.

Hemmadi’s songs deal with educating the public about the importance of waste collection, segregation of wet and dry waste management, recycling the waste and preparing compost at houses and producing biogas from the waste. The songs emphasise the importance of keeping the city clean.