SIR supervisor dies in accident, government staff protest in Karnataka

TUMAKURU: AN administrative officer attached to Hullenahallil village, engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work, died after a truck crashed into her moped on Kunigal Road near Guluru on Saturday.

The deceased, Bhuvana (26), was a supervisor for Booth Level Officers. She sustained severe head injuries and succumbed at Siddaganga Hospital.

Bhuvana, who hailed from Varadanayakanahalli village of Nelamangala taluk in Bengaluru Rural district, used to travel by bus till here and then take her moped to work. On Saturday too, she was going as per her schedule when the accident occurred around 7.30 am near Bevinamaradamma temple.

SIR work pressure taking toll on health, say staff

When Deputy Commissioner Subha Kalyan visited the hospital, angry revenue department officials mobbed her. They alleged that Bhuvana was attending an SIR-related meeting chaired by the DC till 10 pm on Friday and left home early on Saturday morning.

The work pressure caused the accident, they argued.

The DC clarified that the meeting she chaired got over by 6 pm. But the protestors alleged that an unscientific work schedule and work pressure is taking a toll on their health both physically and mentally.

Protesters later shifted to the DC’s office in large numbers and continued dharna till evening by wearing black bands. A village administrative officer alleged that the government is engaging them in all sorts of work, from official duty to organising people for rallies.