SJCIT hosts symposium on managing disruptions in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Department of MBA and Research Centre at SJC Institute of Technology (SJCIT), Chikkaballapur, organised a two-day Nexus Symposium – An Interdisciplinary Management Research Forum (NS-IMRF’26) on the theme “Transforming Management in Times of Disruption”.

The symposium brought together students and research scholars to exchange ideas and deliberate on contemporary management challenges. The event was inaugurated in the presence of Principal Dr GT Raju and Administrative Officer Rangaswamy GR.

Head of the Department Dr IG Srikanth highlighted the symposium’s significance in fostering interdisciplinary research and supporting students’ career development. Dr Nandhini L said the forum received around 250 research papers from institutions.

Srinivas BV, Aspartika Biotech Managing Director and Director of Somey’s Kitchen, who was the chief guest stressed that research is the foundation of economic growth and encouraged students to pursue innovation. Dean Dr Manjunath Kumar BH said research and publications enhance applied knowledge and improve career prospects.