Tribal polling booth in Karnataka's Kodagu first to complete 100% electoral roll revision

MADIKERI: A remote tribal polling booth in the forests of Nagarahole has reached a milestone by becoming the first in Kodagu district to complete the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls with 100% completion. Meanwhile, three other polling booths in Kodagu have also achieved the feat.

Ward Number 235 in Kodagu’s Virajpet constituency, a secluded settlement located approximately 25 km from Nitturu Grama Panchayat, reached the milestone on July 2. While the settlement previously housed 30 to 40 families, changing demographics, including migration, have refined the voter list to 11 registered voters.

These residents, who have lived on the forest fringes for decades, primarily sustain themselves through agriculture and employment in nearby private estates. “The enumeration process was successfully concluded on July 2,” Booth Level Officer (BLO) Poonacha TD said. Meanwhile, three more polling booths in Kodagu district achieved the 100% target on Saturday.

In the Madikeri constituency, booth number 8, located in Abbimata of Shanthalli in Somwarpet taluk, met the target after 137 voters completed the SIR. In Virajpet constituency, apart from the tribal settlement, booth number 9 of Mundrot with 39 voters and booth number 174 of Makutta on the Kodagu-Kerala border with 52 voters achieved the 100% mark in SIR.