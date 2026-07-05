Two arrested in Bengaluru Capgemini daycare child abuse case; probe widens

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) on Saturday said two women, Sujatha and Vijayalakshmi, have been arrested in connection with the alleged physical abuse of children at a daycare centre operating inside the Capgemini campus in HAL, Bengaluru. Investigations are underway to ascertain the involvement of others in the case.

KSCPCR Chairperson Santosh Kumar C said the case came to light after a complaint was registered at the HAL Police Station on the night of June 25 based on information received through the Child Helpline. Following reports in the media and on social media, the commission took suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought a detailed report.

The commission constituted a seven-member expert committee comprising specialists in child rights, psychology, medicine, law and education to examine the allegations.

The committee inspected the daycare centre on July 2. Based on its findings and the seriousness of the allegations, a joint inspection was conducted by the KSCPCR and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on July 3 and 4.

Santosh Kumar said the NCPCR team was present on both days and would submit its report to the government. Calling the incident unfortunate, Santosh said, “This should not have happened, but unfortunately, it did.” He added that the commission has so far been able to meet and speak to only one parent.