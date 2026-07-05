Two held in Bengaluru for leak in Railway recruitment test paper

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two persons, Palvoi Ashok and Sheik Jilani, in Bengaluru on July 3 in connection with the alleged leak of the question paper of the General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE)-2022 for recruitment to the post of Goods Train Manager in South Western Railway (SWR).

In an official release on Saturday evening, the CBI stated it had registered an instant case against 23 accused for criminal conspiracy, cheating and receipt of illegal gratification by public servant, based on a complaint by SWR.

During the investigation, searches conducted on the premises of Ashok and Jilani, who were arraigned as additional accused in this case, led to the recovery of incriminating documents, electronic devices such as scanners and printers used for the fraud in the Railway examination, examination-related records and candidate details.

“The investigation also revealed evidence linking the accused with the alleged conspiracy to leak the question paper and facilitate its distribution to selected candidates before the examination. These two accused are the kingpins in the leakage of question papers,” stated the CBI.

The two were produced before the court in Bengaluru on July 4 and were remanded to four-day CBI custody. The probe is on to identify other persons involved in the conspiracy.