User IDs, passwords, and OTPs shared with a private individual running ADLR office in Srirangapatna; Nine arrested

BENGALURU: Police have arrested eight staff members of the Assistant Director of Land Records (ADLR) office and a private individual after uncovering a unique modus operandi in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district.

According to investigators, the ADLR staff allegedly shared the department's user IDs and passwords with the private individual, who had been unofficially engaged to carry out tasks assigned to office employees, including entering Akarband records and other data into the state's survey portal. The accused is also alleged to have collected bribes on behalf of the staff through digital payment apps using his mobile phone.

However, ADLR officer Mohammed Hussain was absconding after he went out on the pretext of attending nature's call.

The staffers arrested were Survey Supervisor Yogaraj, Land Surveyors Aravind, Jayaboregowda, Dayanand, Madhu, Ramesh, Harish, Nesha Sarika Malli C and a private person called Nithin Premananda Mahale. With this, the entire government office came to a standstill for the first time.

The arrest has been made by the Srirangapatna police following the complaint registered by the Mandya Lokayukta police following the seizure of incriminating materials during the searches conducted in the offices of the accused based on the warrants issued by the Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa.

A complaint was filed by Nagendra of Mahadevapura with the Upa Lokayukta alleging that illegal khata are being created to grab around 200 acres of government land in the village in Srirangapatna taluk, for which the authorities of the survey department, tahsildar and ADLR colluded.