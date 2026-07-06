56,406 Karnataka people unaware of their HIV status

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Mobilisation for AIDS Suraksha (MAS) campaign under the Karnataka State Aids Prevention Society (KSAPS) aims to identify and link an estimated 56,406 people who may still be unaware of their HIV status, while 2,05,350 people living with HIV in the state are alive and on antiretroviral therapy (ART) as of June 28, 2026.

The campaign promotes the message “Know Your Status” and seeks to encourage voluntary and confidential HIV testing, while reducing stigma associated with the disease. It states that HIV can now be prevented, detected early and treated effectively.

A person diagnosed early, started on ART and supported to achieve sustained viral suppression can live a long, healthy and productive life. The campaign also highlights the message, “Undetectable = Untransmittable”, which means that people living with HIV who take their treatment regularly and keep the virus under control do not pass HIV to their sexual partners.

Over 37.57 lakh from the general population were tested for HIV in 2025-26 and 11,322 new positive cases were detected. Nearly 11.98 lakh antenatal mothers underwent HIV testing, with 451 new positive cases identified, while 1,009 known HIV-positive pregnant women were followed through care.

During the first two months of 2026-27 financial year, 4.11 lakh from the general population were tested and 2,057 positive cases detected. A key feature of the campaign is the BreakFree QR code, which provides information on HIV risk and connects people to counselling and testing services. The campaign encourages adults to know their HIV status, pregnant women to undergo HIV and syphilis testing, and people with STI symptoms to seek early treatment.